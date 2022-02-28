Minister Thandi Modise promises probe into State Security Agency corruption

Johannesburg - The State Security Agency (SSA) is investigating malfeasance in the entity, Defence Minister Thandi Modise announced on Sunday. Modise revealed details of the probe during the justice, crime prevention and security cluster’s briefing following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

”A forensic investigation was initiated and a forensic investigations firm has been appointed to conduct an investigation into all malfeasance in the agency,” she said. According to Modise, the SSA has recently dismissed four members who have been found guilty of fraud and corruption. ”The agency has also made much progress in terms of working with the (National Prosecuting Authority’s) Investigative Directorate to ensure that the persons who were involved in criminality will be prosecuted,” she added.

Police Minister Bheki Cele refused to answer questions about the axing of national commissioner General Khehla Sitole. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday terminated Sitole’s employment contract with effect from March 31 by mutual consent. The president said he and Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country.

”The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS that had been assisting General Sitole,” he explained. “I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as national commissioner. I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Ramaphosa said.

”The Presidency is seized with the replacement,” Cele said. Ramaphosa said an announcement will be made in due course on filling the position of SAPS national commissioner following Sitole’s departure. The security cluster also announced that the SAPS has advertised to recruit graduates, hoping to attract Bachelor of Science graduates as well those from other academic fields.