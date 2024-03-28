Minister Thoko Didiza tightens law on export of live animals after Cape Town ‘foul smell’ saga

Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Thoko Didiza has warned that they are tightening laws on the export of live animals, following the drama that surrounded 17,500 cattle that were shipped from Brazil to Iraq. Didiza said the draft on the regulations will be finalised by the end of April this year.

The minister also said they were looking at all options on the regulations to ensure that what happened in Cape Town in February did not happen again. A ship carrying thousands of cattle caused a big stink in Cape Town and this led to officials to launch a probe. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it found dead and injured animals. It said the conditions inside the ship were deplorable.

Political parties also said action must be taken against those exporting the cattle. Didiza said the Al Kuwait docked in Cape Town after “a South African company, acting on behalf of their customer” asked the department to allow the ship to load 2,000 tons of animal feed. The minister said all procedures were followed to prevent contamination.

But a foul smell caused a stir in the Cape Town CBD, leading to investigations. Didiza said they will now tighten measures to prevent what happened in February from happening again. Didiza was replying to a written parliamentary question from Freedom Front Plus member Tamarin Breedt, who wanted to know if the existing guidelines on the export of live animals by sea will be tightened.

Breedt also wanted to know if these regulations will be enforceable and the date for the implementation of such measures. Didiza said they were tightening regulations on the export of live animals. “Relating to the cases of exports from South Africa, the current laws, standards, and international norms and standards that are used for the exports of live animals from the Republic, already serve to provide assurances for animal welfare. The department is, however, working on beefing up the regulatory framework by introducing regulations for the export of animals by sea.