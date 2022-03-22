Ministers welcome recognition of King Misuzulu as Zulu King, looking forward to coronation

Cape Town - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has joined other ministers in welcoming the recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, saying they were looking forward to his coronation. Dlamini Zuma was on Tuesday in Parliament joined by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu in welcoming the recognition of Misuzulu as Zulu King.

The three ministers said they were now looking forward to the coronation of King Misuzulu. They said they hoped the process would now lead to unity in the Royal Family and Zulu nation. The ministers also said they hoped this would bring stability to the nation. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that he has recognised King Misuzulu.

The three ministers were on Tuesday providing oral replies to members’ statements in the National Assembly. “I was going to comment on the recognition by the President of His Majesty King Misuzulu. We are all happy and we hope that this will bring stability now in the royal family and among Zulu people. We look forward to moving to the next stage of the process, which will be the coronation,” said Dlamini Zuma. Mthethwa said the appointment of King Misuzulu should be respected by all parties.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said she also welcomed the recognition of Misuzulu as the Zulu king. She said they were looking forward to him assuming his official duties in order for the Zulu nation to unite. [email protected]

