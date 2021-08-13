Ministers who fail to answer questions in Parliament to be reprimanded

Ministers who fail to answer questions in Parliament will soon face a public reprimand in the House. This follows the adoption of the new rules of Parliament by the rules committee. These ruled will be taken to the House for final approval.

Despite the rules committee agreeing on the public reprimand of ministers, which will be the first time this happens in Parliament, the official opposition had wanted a financial sanction for ministers who fail to answer written questions on a continuous basis. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone had proposed to fellow members in the rules committee that a portion of the salaries of ministers who are serial offenders should be docked. She said a salary deduction could ensure that ministers comply with the rules and answer questions on time.

“We have to be honest and look at ministers who are continuously at fault and not adhering to the rules,” said Mazzone. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said they needed to ensure that the rules are complied with. “I want to assure the presiding officers, we have a responsibility and we know our responsibility and we are enhancing our responsibility to ensure it is adhered to at all times,” said Majodina.

On serial offenders she said this would need to be looked into. Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said it had not happened in the past a minister was reprimanded in Parliament for not answering questions. “We haven’t in the House reprimanded a member of the executive for not answering questions. This is an important step in that direction,” said Tsenoli.

In a statement later, Parliament said a public reprimand would be issued against any Cabinet member who fails to answer questions. “The subcommittee submitted that if there was non-compliance or lack of improvement by the Executive in answering questions, the Speaker would consider a public reprimand in a plenary sitting of the NA (National Assembly). “As a last resort, the Speaker could escalate the matter through a formal complaint directed to the Leader of Government Business. This will be the first time such harsher measures are taken against ministers who do not comply with the rules of the House.