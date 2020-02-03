Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Cape Town - As the National Health Insurance (NHI) public hearings begin in the Western Cape on Tuesday, some of those who have made their submissions have lamented the lack of clarity around how public health care will work under the new system. During the hearings in Klerksdorp in the North West recently, a resident sought to establish how pharmacies would be impacted, for example.

Despite apprehension in some sectors of society, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been adamant that the NHI will be run efficiently.

Government has also insisted that the NHI will be funded “through taxation and appropriated through Parliament”.

The first leg of the hearings will take place in the West Coast District, followed by Khayelitsha, the Garden Route District and the Central Karoo District.