Orania, which is located along the Orange River in the Northern Cape, was founded in 1990 and currently has around 1 500 inhabitants. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Kimberley - Economic Freedom Fighters MP Marshall Dlamini’s recent tweet stating that once the EFF takes control of the country after the upcoming elections it will relocate landless people to Orania and Eureka in the Northern Cape, has been met with mixed reactions. Dlamini, who serves on the portfolio committee on energy, public enterprises and the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties, said on Sunday: “One of our first tasks when we take government after the 8th May, is to relocate some of our landless people to places like Orania or anything called ‘white only places’ and give them large pieces of land there.” (Sic)

Carel Boshoff, president of the Orania Movement, said on Monday that it was “easy and logical for the EFF to channel Orania”.

“They will have a tough time doing so because they won’t find any land here. All the land is occupied and, more importantly, it is being worked. It’s not just about ownership, it’s also about usage,” Boshoff said.

Some of the other responses to Dlamini’s tweet include, “So we should get our shacks ready to relocate or perhaps you’ll provide housing too? I’m just asking”; “We are with you on that one my leader”; and “8 May of which year? 2034?”

One of our first tasks when we take government after the 8th May, is to relocate some of our landless people to places like Orania or anything called ‘white only places’ and give them large pieces of land there — Marshall Dlamini (@DlaminiMarshall) April 28, 2019

Dlamini came under the spotlight earlier this year when he slapped a police officer after the State of the Nation address (SONA).

A video of the incident went viral showing EFF MPs in a scuffle with security officials after the SONA, ending with the plain-clothed officer being slapped.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the EFF in the Northern Cape “fully denounced” the new whites-only settlement of Eureka that had been established by “the racist” Adriaan Alettus Nieuwoudt outside Garries.

EFF spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Obakeng Lechuti said that the EFF was advocating for equality and couldn’t allow white privilege to advance while the majority of black people are still without land.

“We commit to our members and citizens of this Province that if this motion finds expression in the white community, they must expect that our black people will also occupy that 1 000 square metres of land too,” Lechuti said at the time.

