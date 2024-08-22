‘MK is unique’: Floyd Shivambu denies betrayal allegations after leaving EFF for MKP

Former EFF vice president Floyd Shivambu has reluctantly responded to allegations made by his former boss, Julius Malema, suggesting that he betrayed the party by joining uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. This came after Malema insinuated on Monday night that anyone who left the EFF was likely aiming to betray it.

Malema addressed the Gauteng EFF provincial ground forces forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Monday evening, following Shivambu's resignation last week, where he announced that he would not be renewing his EFF membership. “I will never betray the revolution, we are not in the business of trying to please each other's egos. We are in the business of building a revolutionary movement that is going to emancipate the black majority. “We are unapologetic about that. It is what we stand for,” Shivambu responded.

He made the remarks during an MKP’s media briefing held in Johannesburg on Thursday. The party also focused on the current political situation and ongoing developments in the country. During the briefing, the party revealed its high command structure, comprising eight leaders who are entrusted with making the highest decisions within the party.