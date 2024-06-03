MK members attack Jabulani Khumalo as he leaves court where he was fighting Zuma’s removal

Disgruntled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members hurled insults and pelted Jabulani Khumalo with various objects as he was leaving the Electoral Court where he was fighting to have Jacob Zuma removed as the party's leader. Khumalo wants the court to declare Zuma's move to the party's leadership as invalid and wants the court to compel the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to register him (Khumalo) as the party's leader, adding that Zuma was ‘fraudulently’ occupying the position.

On Monday, after the hearing, angry MK members waited outside court and ran towards Khumalo who was walking to the car in the company of his bodyguards. “Get away from here, we don’t want you! ...We will shoot you!” said some of the visibly angry members. Khumalo’s security guards crashed into two cars while trying to get away from the angry crowd.

Disgruntled MK Party members hurled insults and pelted Jabulani Khumalo with various objects as he was leaving the Electoral Court on Monday. Photo/Screenshot: Newzroom Afrika Khumalo, who founded the MK Party in December last year, was ousted from the party in April. Khumalo was expelled alongside Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson. Khumalo insists former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, in an act of forgery, wrote to the IEC purporting that he (Khumalo) was resigning and paved way for Jacob Zuma to take the reins. The letter to the IEC was accepted and the former president became the face of the MK party ahead of the May 29 elections, where it went on to score almost 15% of the national vote, and heavily humiliated the ANC across the KwaZulu-Natal province in the results released on Sunday.

If the court rules in Khumalo’s favour, this will be another blow to the country’s former president who was told that he cannot stand as a Member of Parliament (MP). Meanwhile, MK Party has done extremely well during the national elections and took away substantial votes from the ruling African National Congress. [email protected]