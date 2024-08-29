MK Party appoints Mzwanele Manyi as Chief Whip following swearing-in of new MPs

Mzwanele Manyi has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). This comes after the MKP members were sworn in as Members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

According to the spokesperson of the MKP, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, Manyi replaces Sihle Ngubane. ‘’Manyi brings a wealth of executive experience to this political role, having served as a director-general in government and as a corporate executive in the private sector,’’ he said in a statement. Ndhlela also noted that Manyi’s extensive expertise is expected to drive forward the ongoing work within the party while building upon the solid foundation laid by Ngubane.

"We are confident that Manyi’s leadership will further strengthen our party’s commitment to serving the people with integrity and dedication," said Ndhlela . Ngubane will continue to serve as an ordinary member of the National Assembly, participating in various commitments said Ndhlela. Manyi was among eight MKP members sworn in as MPs, alongside Limpopo musician Gezane Eric Kobane, known as Papa Penny, former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, ex-Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

Other newly sworn-in MPs include Thulani Gamede, Thembisile Mjadu, and Nompumelelo Gasa. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Manyi took to social media on X to share his thoughts, noting that MKP leader Jacob Zuma has tasked the MPs with a crucial ‘’something something’’ political mission in Parliament. H.E President Zuma has commanded us to do political something something in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/tiqblYXAcB