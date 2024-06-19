MK Party declines attendance at Ramaphosa’s inauguration: A decision stirring social media reactions

By Hope Ntanzi The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party declared on Tuesday that it would boycott Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration on Wednesday, June 19.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson for MK Party, announced in a statement that the party would not take part in the "farcical inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the puppet DA-sponsored president“. NEWS: The MK Party says it will not attend tomorrow's inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of the country for the 2024-2029 term in Pretoria.



The former president led Jacob Zuma party has called the inauguration a "symbolic wedding ceremony of a house negro called… pic.twitter.com/LghzTSf4ES — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 18, 2024 The MK Party’s decision not to attend the inauguration comes amid a backdrop and speculation about the African National Congress (ANC) rigging votes during the 2024 general elections.

Their absence in the inauguration marks a significant statement in the political landscape, hinting at potential rifts or disagreements within the broader political spectrum. The announcement has sparked varied reactions across social media platforms. On Twitter and Facebook, reactions have been swift and diverse. Those in support of the MK Party have expressed solidarity with the decision, while those not in support of the MK Party expressed disappointment and scepticism.

One Facebook user, SabeloMvelaseUsiba said “For the MK we Stand’’. Another Facebook user, LwaNdle said this was madness, South Africa does not belong to Zuma and whether he likes it or not, the inauguration will take place. Twitter user @SBaron7990 said Zuma needs to keep his personal grievances with Ramaphosa out of politics. “The not very sharp MK voters are so blinded by what Zuma’s real intentions were when he formed the MKP.’’