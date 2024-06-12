MK Party extends invite to IFP to form a coalition government in KZN

Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party says its ready enter into coalition talks with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal. This comes just hours before the IFP is due to brief the media following ongoing negotiation meetings.

In a letter addressed to the IFP's leadership, MK Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane, said they have identified political ideologies and characteristics that they share with the IFP. "These main issues are; bringing back dignity to the Zulu Kingdom, kings and Izinduna; fast-tracking service delivery to all our people in KZN; catapulting the province to be the major economic hub of South Africa and other important opportunities that will make KZN the centre of attention," the letter read. Ngubane said, based on these issues, it is warranted that both parties meet and start engaging in relations to coalitions and working together in the province.

"We request that a convergence of minds be solicited and we afford each other time and space to engage," Ngubane said. Last week, the IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa dispelled rumours that the party was had closed the door to certain political parties on coalition talks. At the time, Hlengwa said the party had engaged with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP) on a way forward following the May national and provincial elections.