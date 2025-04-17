MK Party eyes 2026 local government election gains following by-election wins in KZN and Western Cape

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party says it is preparing to clinch power in the 2026 local government elections in KwaZulu-Natal, buoyed by winning its first major metro ward in eThekwini this week. "We know there’s a perception that the MK Party is quiet, but nothing could be further from the truth, as our recent victories in by-elections have proven. We're going back to basics: speaking to people on the ground, listening, and preparing our councillors from those respected by their communities. It is important that we have leaders whom people choose for the local elections, and that is what we are busy doing in preparation for 2026," MK chief whip of the National Council of Provinces, Seeng Mmabatho Mokoena, told IOL.

Surprisingly, KwaZulu-Natal ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango has also welcomed the MK Party's win in eThekwini. "We were not even contesting that ward, yet the DA were attacking us there, so I am happy that MK won against the DA," Mncwango told IOL. The 2026 local elections are set to be hotly contested, given the MK Party’s emergence as the dominant party with a majority vote in the 2024 general elections. Despite this, it failed to enter the coalition government — both nationally and provincially. The party has since sought to consolidate its fractious divisions and internal battles. It has changed secretary-generals, dismissed several senior members since its inception, and brought in key figures from other parties to bolster its image. But will that be enough for a comeback in 2026? Its supporters were left disappointed and disillusioned after the party failed to secure office in KwaZulu-Natal despite its majority victory. However, it seems people are ready to forgive and give the party another chance, says independent political analyst Thobani Zikalala.

"MK will make some serious inroads in 2026, even though local elections are a different ball game. In the national elections, MK relied on the popularity of former president and party leader Jacob Zuma. He is a powerful figure in politics. But local government depends on community and local dynamics. It will depend on the party to recruit people who have a community presence. MK has done well in refining itself and being more strategic, so I think they will do well and make some serious inroads come 2026," Zikalala told IOL. The party's recent victories in several by-elections have also been met with surprise — and jubilation within the party. Their success has given MK a much-needed boost and injection of confidence among its electorate. In its most recent win this week, MK secured ward 110 in eThekwini's northern suburbs from the DA. In March, the party clinched its first ward in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, taking 36 per cent of the vote while the ANC placed second with 26 per cent. Earlier in March, MK also took Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal in another by-election with 54 per cent of the vote, while the ANC — traditionally dominant in the area — ended with 39 per cent.