MK Party files papers with Constitutional Court to halt Friday’s National Assembly sitting

Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party has filed urgent papers with the Constitutional Court to interdict the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA). The papers were filed three days before the NA is scheduled to vote for the President, the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Earlier this week, the MK Party issued a statement, indicating their intent to halt the convening of the NA. "We argue that unresolved objections and the veracity of the substance by MK Party and other political parties who represent the will of the people, render this 'market-based' declaration, and consequently the sitting and all its activities unconstitutional. "Furthermore, and in defence of our people's constitutional rights, the MK Party will file papers with the Constitutional Court to interdict the swearing-in of party-nominated candidates as members of the NA until our grievances, which are premised on allegations of election fraud and rigging, are thoroughly addressed by the courts," the party said in a statement released on Monday.

In response to the MK Party's statement, Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said according to section 49(3) of the Constitution, unless and until the results of the election are set aside by a court, Parliament must ensure that the sittings proceed as directed. Furthermore, Parliament cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the party's elected members, citing fruitless and wasteful expenditure. This is a developing story.