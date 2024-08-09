MK Party insiders claim internal sabotage behind firing of MPs

"They came in and wanted to use MK to advance their own agenda. Two lists were submitted for our parliamentary deployees which included one from their group which we did know about. Part of it was our fault. We were caught on the back foot after our success at the elections. We did not have a proper team and relied on volunteers and what ever support we received. As a result, no proper checks and balances were done. All these issues are now coming out when we start to look closely at who is in the party," the source told IOL.

Approached for comment, senior AAAM leader William Maluleke confirmed all those fired from MK as MPs were from its organisation.

“Yes I can confirm 100% they were all from our movement. Our agreement was we would handle the admin side of MK and they would handle the military side. But when they realised most of us in parliament were from Joburg and were in the majority they did not like that because they wanted more from KZN so they could control what was happening in the party.