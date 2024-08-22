MK Party leader Jacob Zuma describes Shivambu as an ‘honest and real politician’

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma described Floyd Shivambu as a scientific, real, and honest politician, noting that he recognised Shivambu's potential while he was in the ANC Youth League. Zuma praised Shivambu for his ability to make the right decisions about his future as a politician.

These remarks were part of Zuma's welcoming speech to Shivambu, who recently joined the MK Party. “This comrade (Shivambu), I've known from when he was very young in the ANC Youth League, that's when I picked him up that he is a real politician. “He has politics which I define as scientific politics. He is an honest politician,” he said.

Shivambu immediately joined the MKP after resigning as the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This transition occurred last week and was officially announced during a media conference. MKP held a media briefing on Thursday in Johannesburg to introduce its national leadership structure. The briefing also focused on the current political situation and ongoing developments in the country.

Taking the stand, Zuma said MKP was the answer to citizens’ concerns about their economic future. He said the political parties, particularly the ANC, are more focused on promoting their political power rather than addressing the ongoing crises in the country. “MKP is the answer to the people of South Africa,” he said.