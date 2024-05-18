MK Party manifesto launch: Members sing ‘umshini wam’, paint Soweto green ahead of Zuma’s address

Rally mood has been activated in Soweto, with excitement building as supporters of Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) burst into “Umshini wam, umshini wam” song as they make their way into Orlando Stadium ahead of their final rally. Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to deliver a keynote address at the rally in Soweto.

Pouring into the stadium, supporters of MKP said they were here to support their “only” president who has been honest to them without fear or favour. “Wenzeni uZuma (What did Zuma do). We are here because he served us well. Under him, the cost of living was manageable and a lot more better, but now it’s bad enough for everyone,” they screamed as they made their way into the stadium. Dressed in MKP regalia and singing struggle songs, the supporters hoped for Zuma to come back to serve as president.

Zuma resigned in 2018 after being forced by the ANC to step down due to corruption allegations. During his time as president, Zuma faced numerous votes of no confidence and even faced an impeachment vote in Parliament for his alleged involvement in corruption with the Guptas. He survived all of them, shielded by the ANC’s majority.

Speaking to the media, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma said this manifesto meant a lot to her and the staunch supporters of his father. “We don’t take the people’s support lightly, we are grateful,” she said. Duduzile said the manifesto will address the issues of jobs, land and many other social issues that citizens were facing.