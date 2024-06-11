MK Party members can still be sworn in as MPs and MPLs even if they skip Friday’s first National Assembly sitting

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party’s 58 elected members may still be sworn in as Members of Parliament (MPs) or Members of Provincial Legislatures (MPLs) even if they choose to skip the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) following last month’s elections. However, according to Professor of Political Sciences at the University of South Africa (Unisa), Dirk Kotze, they will not be able to participate in the election of the president, speaker and deputy speaker.

Kotze explained that those members of the MK Party who choose to boycott Friday’s sitting will not be sworn in as members along with the rest of the MPs and MPLs. Speaking to the SABC, he said those MK Party members, who choose not to attend the sitting, do eventually decide they want to join Parliament, they can do so after the sitting. Earlier this week, the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, said they would not attend the sitting, and instead issued a formal demand to the Chief Justice and Secretary of Parliament, arguing over what it called ‘unresolved objections’ from the May 29 elections.