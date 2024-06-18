MK Party members to boycott Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential inauguration

Former President Jacob Zuma’s political party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), said it will not be attending the inauguration of re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday. Ramaphosa will be inaugurated for his second term under the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Wednesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The GNU was formed after the African National Congress (ANC) failed to win a majority at the elections and signed an agreement deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to form the GNU. The newly formed MK emerged as the nation’s third-biggest party in the recent elections after raking in more than 4.5 million votes in national and regional, leading to 58 seats Parliament, which has 400 seats. MK party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party wont participate in the ‘’farcical inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the puppet DA-sponsored president’’.

“We refuse to join in the spitting of the graves of those who died for this freedom by attending the symbolic wedding ceremony of a house negro called Ramaphosa with the slave master, Helen Zille. “Previously, the Umkhonto WeSizwe party deliberately boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly, where members of the unholy, racist DA-ANC coalition voted for each other, betraying our struggle for total freedom and land repossession,” said Ndhlela. He added that the ANC sold its soul to the DA to secure the position of President for Ramaphosa because positions matter more to the ANC than the wellbeing of people.

He said the party will use all legal routes to fight and destroy the incoming regime of Ramaphosa and the DA. “The time is now for all progressive forces to unite against the reintroduction of apartheid and colonialism,” he said. Despite securing numerous seats, the party is still disgruntled with the results and it announced that it will be challenging the outcome of the elections all the way to the International Court in The Hague.