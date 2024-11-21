MK party plans to dismantle KZN GPU ahead of local government elections in 2026

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which claimed to be the legitimate leader of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after its huge electoral successes earlier this year, announced that it was stepping up its efforts to topple the present Government of Provincial Unity (GPU). With 45% of the province's vote, the MKP declared its confidence in its competence to manage the province.

After no single party won an absolute majority in the May 29 national and provincial elections, the unity government was formed. On Wednesday, the MKP spoke to the media in Durban to express their viewpoint. The MKP won a huge provincial victory in the general elections held in May 2024, taking 37 seats, or nearly half of the 80 seats in the KZN legislature.

Despite its numbers, the MKP was essentially prevented from taking over as the province's leader when a coalition of the IFP, ANC, DA, and National Freedom Party (NFP) formed a government. However, MKP said it was ready to work with the ANC, NFP or EFF in order to end the KZN GPU marriage. Head of its presidency, Magasela Mzobe said they will indeed honour the people's vote. "MK is the people of KZN's choice," he said.

As the MKP plans to celebrate its one-year anniversary, Mzobe asserted that the event will be used to agitate and mobilise the people to reject the IFP/DA-led government. The event will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on December 15. Mzobe underlined that the Provincial Executive Council is the party's strategic goal for the next year.

MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu emphasized the party's resolve to increase its national clout. According to him, MKP is now committed to emancipating the nation, as they were able to do in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). In order to prepare for their campaign in the local government elections of 2026, Shivambu described the party's strategies for forging a solid presence in towns and areas across the country.

He also mentioned that their anniversary will be decisive. “The city (eThekwini) is the home of MKP and deserves to host this all-important first anniversary of the MKP. We are going to celebrate the programme in different regions in different provinces. "There has never been a party that got to enjoy the success that MK Party got to enjoy before it reached its first 12 months of existence," he said.