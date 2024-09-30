MK Party says KZN Cogta financial misconduct allegations show collapse of 'so-called' GNU

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party is calling for an independent investigation into financial conduct at KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi welcomed the suspension of officials, including chief financial officer and director of supply chain management, which comes after allegations of financial misconduct that occurred in the run-up to the May 2024 elections.

"While these suspensions are a small step toward accountability, they represent a glaring failure of the ANC-led government and the crumbling so-called Government of National Unity in KZN," said MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela. He said this latest scandal is merely another episode in a long history of corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of oversight. "The ANC's failure to manage Cogta has left municipalities in financial ruin, traditional leaders neglected, and basic service delivery unattainable for many communities in the province. The Auditor-General's recent report further emphasises the extent of this dysfunction.

“It paints a bleak picture of widespread corruption, irregular expenditures, and blatant disregard for financial controls under ANC of Ramaphosa's leadership. Time and time again, funds intended for the development of KZN's people have been squandered, while officials in positions of power enrich themselves with impunity. The collapse of the so called GNU only exacerbates these failures," Ndhlela said. He added that initially conceived as a collaborative effort to stabilise governance, the GNU has instead become a symbol of political infighting, ineffectiveness, and a lack of vision. "The people of KZN are left bearing the brunt of this failure, with municipalities collapsing under the weight of corruption and mismanagement," Ndhlela said.

He said while MEC Buthelezi asserts that these suspensions indicate a move toward good governance, the MK Party remains sceptical. Ndhlela said the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa has consistently demonstrated a preference for protecting its own interests over meaningful reform. “While these suspensions may provide temporary relief, they are merely symbolic without a comprehensive overhaul of the governance system and a commitment to eradicating corruption.