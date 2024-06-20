MK Party scoops KZN ward from ANC, IFP celebrates significant by-election victory

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party has won a ward in KwaZulu-Natal following the province's by-elections held on Wednesday. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) scored major wins in the KwaZulu-Natal by-elections held this week.

Twelve by-elections took place on Wednesday across the province, with the IFP winning seven wards, the African National Congress (ANC) securing three, the Democratic Alliance (DA) one, and Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party also winning one ward. Results The new ANC councillors are:

Ward 101 in Umzumbe Municipality

Ward 03 in Umzumbe Municipality

Ward 01 in Umzimkhulu Municipality The new IFP councillors are: Ward 12 in Newcastle Municipality:

Ward 09 in Umzumbe Municipality:

Ward 19 in Umzumbe Municipality

Ward 10 Umvoti Municipality

Ward 15 Uphongolo Municipality

Ward 11 in Nongoma Municipality

Ward 10 in Mthonjaneni Municipality The new DA councillors are: Ward 05 in Newcastle Municipality: Muziwensizwa Stanley Ndlovu. The DA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 30.85% of the total votes cast, compared to 20.54% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 18.69%. The new MK councillor is: