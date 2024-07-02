MK Party secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigns after two weeks in hot seat

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has removed two senior party leaders from their positions with immediate effect. In a letter dated June 28, 2024, Zuma yielded the axe on the uMkhonto weSizwe party secretary general Arthur Zwane and treasury general Danisa Zulu. Zwane had assumed the role of secretary general just two weeks ago when he took over the position from Sihle Ngubane, who was deployed to Parliament as the party’s chief whip.

In the letter, Zuma said: “This serves to express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work you have done for the MKP. “Owing to the need of using our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the Secretary General functions with immediate effect. ”I will soon engage you regarding a new role can play in a dynamic organization as MKP. You are expected to handover to the newly incumbent in the office”.

In another letter dated July 1, Zwane said he was resigning from his role citing the workload as the reason. He said the work volume in his office was getting in the way of his other business interests. The letter reads: "Dear Cde President Jacob Zuma, I hereby wish to tender my resignation as Secretary General of uMkhonto weSizwe Party with immediate effect.

"In the last 2 weeks I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I'm pursuing. "I am humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from DSG and later SG. I’ll be available to hand over to the newly appointed SG at any determined time. 'I will also be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with, however not on a full time basis," he said.

Zwane remains a member of the party and available for guidance to the new leadership. In his place, the party appointed Dr Sifiso Maseko as the new secretary-general, while Menzi Magubane was appointed as the treasury-general, replacing Danisa Zulu, who was also removed from his position. Meanwhile, Zuma is set to attend an ANC disciplinary hearing on July 17.