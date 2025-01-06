MK Party slams GNU over termination of CWP contracts for older South Africans amid unprecedented unemployment

The MK Party has expressed outrage at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ (Cogta) decision to terminate the contracts of Community Work Programme (CWP) participants aged 55 and older by January 31, 2025. Labelling the move as “heartless,” the party accused the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU) in coalition with the DA and IFP of insensitivity to South Africa's unemployed and vulnerable workers.

The decision, which affects over 65,000 South Africans, comes amid an unemployment crisis, with the official rate at 32.9%. The MK Party has condemned the move, describing it as a betrayal of promises made in Circular 07 of 2024, where the ministry assured no participants over 60 would be exited without proper consultation. “This betrayal confirms what South Africans have long suspected: the GNU’s word is worth nothing. The excuse of budget cuts rings hollow when the so-called GNU Cabinet remains bloated, wasteful, and self-serving, siphoning public funds for ministerial perks and luxury,” said MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The CWP, was introduced during the former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure, aimed to alleviate poverty and unemployment by creating one million jobs. The MK Party criticised the coalition’s “neoliberal assault” on the program, accusing it of dismantling a critical lifeline for communities. The party labelled it as “particularly heartless” and anti-worker, saying participants aged 55 and older were already excluded from many job opportunities.