MK Party suspends three KZN Legislature members over constitutional violations

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), led by Jacob Zuma, has announced the immediate suspension of Thobani Zuma, Kwazi Mbanjwa, and Sifiso Zuma for violating the party’s constitution. The suspensions are due to alleged irregularities and transgressions, with all three members facing disciplinary hearings, where they will be required to make representations.

The party has referred the matter to its national prosecutor for further investigation. "The Umkhonto weSizwe Party has zero tolerance for ill-discipline and recalcitrant conduct from its members," said Nhlamulo Ndhela, spokesperson for the party. As part of the disciplinary measures, Mbanjwa has been removed from his position as Chief Whip and suspended as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Similarly, Thobani Zuma has been suspended from his role in the KZN legislature. Sifiso Zuma has received a cautionary suspension from his position as caucus manager, also pending the disciplinary hearing’s results. Ndhela emphasised that all three individuals are expected to present their cases before the national disciplinary committee. "These comrades are advised to present their cases accordingly to the national disciplinary committee in their respective disciplinary processes," he said.

The suspensions stem from the alleged refusal by Mbanjwa and Thobani Zuma to transfer control of millions of rands allocated for constituency work to the newly formed KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Working Team, which is led by Willies Mchunu. According to the official suspension notice, the two MPLs failed to comply with a directive issued on December 2, along with subsequent reminders by December 4. What is more, on December 10, they wrote to the KZN Legislature without the required proper consent from Zuma or the National High Command, unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties.

Moreover, the MKP accused the duo of breaching several sections of the MKP constitution, including those mandating proper handover of financial controls. “Despite repeated directives from the national high command, you failed and/or refused to comply with the instructions to hand over all MK Party banking accounts to the provincial convenor, Willies Mchunu, the treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mnthanti, and the party leader, Inkosi Chiliza. Your non-compliance constitutes a breach of the MK Party Constitution and Code of Conduct,'' read a letter signed by the party's secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Ndhlela reiterated that the MKP continues to hold discipline and accountability at the core of its values. He noted that the leadership remains committed to upholding integrity, ensuring that members lead with dignity, both within the organisation and in the wider society.