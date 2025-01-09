MK Party suspends three members over wrong candidate registration in KZN by-elections

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has suspended several members involved in the unlawful nomination of a candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Msunduzi Ward 2, Mgungundlovu Region, KwaZulu-Natal. The party also suspended the candidate who was wrongly registered, stating that he maliciously accepted the nomination despite losing the internal election process.

The individuals suspended include Dr. Kwazi Mbanjwa, who is already facing suspension for separate alleged violations, Cebisile Zuma, who signed the nomination letter for the wrong candidate, and Sthabiso Nkabinde, who contested despite losing the internal elections. All of these members will undergo an internal disciplinary process. In a letter dated January 6, the National Prosecutor of MKP, Prince Mokotedi, informed Zuma that the party had received a complaint against him from the office of the secretary general. "Please be informed that I have received a complaint against you in terms of section 6 (3) of the Code of Conduct of the party," the letter stated.

Mokotedi added that, after assessing the complaint, he had decided to issue Zuma a formal notice under section 6 (4), which gives him 48 hours to submit representations. The decision on whether to initiate a disciplinary inquiry will be made after these representations are considered. Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson for the MKP, emphasised that the party stands firm in its commitment to discipline and adherence to its constitution. "We would like to send a clear and unequivocal message that it is not an organisation of anarchy and lawlessness. No member of the organisation is and will be permitted to act outside of the prescriptions of the constitution, the collective mandate and discipline," he said.