MK Party takes Soweto as Zuma goes on a charm offensive

By Zohra Teke "We are reviving the history of the struggle and that's why we chose Soweto to launch our party manifesto. It's where Oliver Tambo also made his first speech to South Africans.“

So says MK Party (MKP) member Visvin Reddy, following the party's successful manifesto launch at Soweto's Orlando Stadium. It was a gamble which had many MK members in jitters ahead of the event, amid perceptions that the party headed by former president Jacob Zuma, was KZN-centric and enjoyed little support beyond the province. But, the numbers proved otherwise. The stadium was packed to capacity, much to the surprise of many ANC members - and to the delight of MKP. Invoking Madiba, Oliver Tambo and anti-apartheid struggle slogans, Zuma wowed the crowds. But beyond his trademark charm offensive, it came down to basics. How will the MK change lives? The MKP is promising the usual rhetoric no different from other parties - more jobs, free education, youth empowerment, fighting corruption, gender-based violence and a commitment to tackle every social ill. The party also plans to tax wealthy industries and reduce petrol costs among its package of economic reforms.

But there's two elements which make the MKP manifesto exciting to its majority voter base. Ambitions of a two-thirds majority in Parliament and more power to traditional leaders, the latter depending on the former. It is ambitious for a party that's only six-months-old, despite having a powerful influencer like Zuma at its helm. But Zuma doesn't do things in half measures. It’s all or nothing. And a two-thirds majority is what his party is aiming for - despite current polls showing them at just over 13% of support. "We want Zuma back as president, and for that we need to change the Constitution which will require a two-thirds majority. This is just the beginning," Reddy told IOL. With a party beset by internal battles and Zuma facing several legal challenges, including possible exclusion at the polls, opinion is divided on his future - depending who you ask.

For his die-hard supporters, he represents a revival of Zulu pride and a home for those disappointed by the ANC. For others, he represents a failed leader who is simply trying to settle political scores and punish the ANC for suspending him - a humiliating act of embarrassment. "We are not concerned about Zuma out of KZN, but his influence in KZN is worrying. We know that's where his power base lies. They bused in people from KZN for their manifesto launch. That doesn't make MK popular out of KZN. Only the elections will tell us how much of support his party actually has, so we have to wait," said an senior ANC insider. With less than two weeks to go, the coming elections will be a game changer for South Africa. Coalition politics is here and there's no going back.