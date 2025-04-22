MK Party to introduce private legislative bill to clarify section 235 of the Constitution

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has promised to introduce a private member's bill that clarified Section 235 of the Constitution what self-determination means, following its fact-finding mission visit to Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner-only settlement in Pretoria. Led by Parliamentary Chief Whip Mzwanele Manyi, the delegation engaged with local leaders to better understand how Section 235 was being applied.

The delegation visited the area on Monday to engage with local leaders regarding the application of Section 235, which affirms the right to self-determination for communities sharing a common cultural and linguistic heritage. It enables communities with a shared cultural and linguistic heritage to attain legal recognition and exercise autonomy in preserving and promoting their culture, language, and traditions. Speaking to the media, Manyi expressed concern over what he described as the misapplication of the constitutional provision.

He cited settlements such as Orania and Kleinfontein, asserting that these predominantly white, Afrikaners-only communities have distorted the intent of Section 235 to serve exclusionary agendas. "We hold the view as the MK Party in Parliament that section 235 is vague and it leads to all kinds of interpretations and some of those lend themselves to apartheid kind of situations. “So we want to make sure that clause is further clarified because we hold that view that as much as we must respect all the cultures but the respect of all the cultures must not in any shape or form remind us of apartheid,” he said.

The Gauteng High Court declared last year that Kleinfontein was functioning illegally because it did not adhere to the Tshwane Municipality's zoning laws. Meanwhile, the EFF in the Northern Cape is set to stage a protest march to the office of Premier Zamani Saul on Tuesday, voicing strong opposition to the continued existence of the town of Orania. [email protected]