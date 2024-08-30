MK Party welcomes Colleen Makhubele to the ‘vanguard of the nation’

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has welcomed Colleen Makhubele in joining the party. This comes after Makhubele joined the MKP, following her resignation from the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara) on Thursday, August 29.

According to the spokesperson for the MKP, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, her announcement could not have come at a better time as Women’s Month draws to a close. "Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) welcomes Colleen Makhubele in joining the vanguard of the nation.’’ Makhubele, a public servant, brings a wealth of experience to her new political home, it said.

As stated by Ndhlela, Makhubele has previously served as the Speaker of the Council in the City of Johannesburg and chaired council previously. Ndhlela added that Makhubele held the position of chairperson of the Board at the Metropolitan Trading Company under the Department of Economic Development, and served as both chairperson of the board and non-executive director of the South African Post Office (SAPO). Makhubele is also a member of the Institute of Directors South Africa and currently serves as a trustee of the HCL Foundation Trust.

Furthermore, Ndhlela said Mkhabela has championed various initiatives and programs, namely the ‘’Girls can do anything’’ which encourages young girls to overcome cultural barriers and envision a limitless future. Makhubele has also championed youth entrepreneurship, supporting initiatives that foster entrepreneurial skills among young people, driving measurable socio-economic impacts. Moreover, her commitment to women in sports and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) further underscores her dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable society, said Ndhlela.