MK party welcomes court ruling

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has welcomed the ruling of Electoral Court to keep former president Jacob Zuma’s name on their list of candidates to parliament. MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said it was the people that want Zuma back to lead the country.

According to Ndhlela, the people were tired of load shedding, poor economic growth, lack of access to resources, collapsing infrastructure, and other social challenges. Ndhlela said the announcement by the court that Zuma can contest the elections was a victory for the party. There have been attempts to stop Zuma from contesting the elections, but the court has ruled in their favour, said Ndhlela.

“We have continuously said there are all sorts of attempts towards this process of us getting back Zuma in the Union Buildings as our president.The people want him there, the people want him to lead,” Ndhlela told SABC. “The people want electricity and are tired of load shedding. They want Zuma to lead”, he said. “When Zuma was president we had SAA, we had Eskom that gave us lights, we had Transnet that has rail infrastructure that moved, you could exports goods. Today, what we have is an economy that has a currency that has lost 48% of its value.”