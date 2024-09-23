MK Party welcomes the legal victory against Jabulani Khumalo

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has welcomed the ruling of the Pretoria High Court in favour of the MKP against former member Jabulani Khumalo, ordering him to pay costs to the MKP. This decision follows a series of related court victories by the MKP against its many detractors in the past six months.

According to the party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, It started with the ANC’s failed double challenge to the registration of the MKP in the electoral court and the abortive trademark challenge in the Durban High Court. Ndhlela noted that the next was a series of unsuccessful bids by Khumalo and other expelled members; first in the electoral court, then in the Western Cape High Court, and now at the Pretoria High Court. This time, Khumalo wanted to hang on to being a signatory to the MKP bank account under the pretext that his expulsion is on appeal, he said.

‘’This is false because his ill-fated appeal relates only to the issues of the face of the MKP on the ballot, which has been overtaken by events. The reasons for the judgment accompany this statement. ‘’It is clear that Khumalo is well funded by enemies of the MKP,’’ Ndhlela said. Ndhlela also noted that Khumalo continues to incur punitive cost orders, and they welcome any indirect ANC donations to the coffers as they build the organisation.

Khumalo filed an urgent high court application in June to prevent the MKP and Parliament from removing him from the party list, however, the Electoral Court denied his request to be reinstated as the party leader. Ndhlela said over the past months, Khumalo has made multiple attempts to challenge his expulsion from the MKP and reclaim leadership positions, all of which have been unsuccessful. Furthermore, Ndlela said, "Khumalo is clearly backed by those who oppose the MKP. His continuous legal battles serve only to strengthen our resolve.