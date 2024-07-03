MK party withdraws case challenging elections results

Former President Jacob Zuma’s political party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), has withdrawn its application against the Electoral Commission (IEC) at the Electoral Court, which sought to invalidate the 2024 election results. In its application, the party sought a declaration from the Electoral Court that the elections were not free and fair, and requested that the results be set aside due to serious election irregularities.

The party further asserted that the IEC could not lawfully declare the election results as free and fair, citing "clear evidence" of massive fraud, rigging, and manipulation in the conduct of the elections. Last month, MK Party members boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly and was only sworn in a week later. The party also deliberately missed the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The newly formed MK Party emerged as the nation’s third-biggest party in the recent elections after garnering more than 4.5 million votes nationally and regionally, resulting in 58 seats Parliament, which has 400 seats. In a surprising move that caught many off guard, the MK Party announced that the impeached former Judge John Hlophe will also be sworn in after being appointed as the party’s chief whip. Hlophe, 65, was impeached as Judge President of the high court for gross misconduct.

Addressing the media as member of Parliament, Hlope said they have been elected to work and they will make sure they stay above petty politics. "We have been elected by the people of this country, we are here to work, we consider that as our role. We are going to engage in a robust debate but in a respectful manner. But make no mistake, we are not going to allow ourselves to be bullied by anyone. We are adults and we know why we are here,'' he said at the time.