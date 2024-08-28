MK Party Youth League condemns Progressive Caucus divisions amid Malema’s ‘heartbreak tour’

The Umkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKPYL) has expressed concern and disappointment regarding recent actions that have disrupted the unity and effectiveness of the Progressive Caucus. This comes after the now Umkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) national organiser Floyd Shivambu and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema clashed over leadership positions, leading to a fallout and Shivambu leaving the red berets to join MKP.

The Progressive Caucus is made up of the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the EFF, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the National Coloured Congress (NCC), and the United African Transformation (UAT). They account for 102 seats in Parliament. The spokesperson for the MKPYL, Ntateko Mkhabela emphasised that the Progressive Caucus was established with the clear objective of challenging elite agreements masquerading as national unity. Mkhabela said the charter of the Progressive Caucus outlines its broader mission to mobilise and collaborate with all progressive groups, including the working class, landless people, traditional and religious leaders, and all oppressed people in the country and beyond.

“The Progressive Caucus is not just a political alliance; it is a movement dedicated to achieving total liberation, equality, decolonisation, and economic freedom for all,” said Mkhabela. Moreover, he criticised recent internal disruptions as unacceptable, noting that they undermine the collective good. During the Gauteng EFF provincial gathering at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto last week, Malema said he felt betrayed by Shivambu’s exit.

He also came out hard at his members who wanted to betray the revolution and use the EFF for what he referred to as “greener pastures”. “Leave now so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us,’’ he said. Mkhabela also said that the caucus was formed not for personal gain or power struggles, but to advance the cause of liberation and serve the people.

“The Progressive Caucus was not formed to serve as a stage for ego-driven theatrics or petty power struggles. “We call on the leadership within the caucus to remember the fundamental principles that unite us. Engaging in divisive behaviour and failing to prioritise selfless decisions is not only disappointing, but constitutes a betrayal of the people we represent,” Mkhabela said. Mkhabela also warned against ego-driven actions, aiming his daggers at EFF leader Julius Malema.