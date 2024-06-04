MK Party/IFP coalition on the cards for KwaZulu-Natal?

By Zohra Teke

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) said it was keen on a coalition with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to IOL, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the parties had begun talks even before the elections — and hit out at both the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) for being ‘hypocritical’. “The IFP and the MK are alike in many ways. Yet, the MK is accused of tribalism while the IFP which, like the MK, upholds traditional values is not. Its pure hypocrisy,” said Ndhlela, adding talks were under way.

His comments come amid fierce political horsetrading with parties meeting this week to discuss terms of engagement before entering into formal coalition talks with each other. The DA has made it clear its preference was the ANC or the IFP — to keep out the MK and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). At the heart of the jostling is the MK's position in KZN. The party fell short of 5% to secure an outright majority to govern the province. It's made it clear it would not enter into any coalition with the DA and has also shot down any prospects with the ANC as long as President Cyril Ramaphosa remains at the helm.

An infuriated Ndhlela also lashed out at panic mongering currently sweeping across KZN, with viral WhatsApp messages warning of possible violence by MK as it rejects the election outcome. The party is challenging the numbers, saying its own calculations show the MK performed even better than the official results. They've called for a recount, along with almost all other parties that contested, excluding the ANC and DA. “How can we want to be in power and then resort to damaging the very province we govern? This fear mongering is part of the DA narrative to sow division and fear,” said Ndhlela.

“It wants to keep the MK out through a campaign of fear amongst South Africans and investors. We want to improve the lives of all South Africans,” he said. “We are not knocking on any DA doors to let us in, we are already in the house. Thats what DA needs to understand. They are the uninvited guests, not us.” But, IFP National Chairperson, Blessed Gwala, has downplayed pre-election talks with the MK Party.

“Perhaps there could have been individuals from both parties who spoke to each other but it was not a formal engagement,” he said. “Our position post elections is we are open to being approached by any party who wants to talk to us. Our team, led by our deputy president, will lead the coalition talks,” Gwala said. “This will be taken to our National Council where we will then receive a mandate from our supporters before confirming our decision.”