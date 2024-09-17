MK Party’s Duduzile-Zuma Sambudla joins Pan African Parliament and emphasises ‘unity and collaboration’

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) has formally been sworn-in as a member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP). Zuma-Sambudla was sworn-in alongside Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member, Vuyani Pambo, and African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, September 16, during a session of the Pan-African Parliament Committees and other PAP bodies in Midrand. Zuma-Sambudla expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, emphasising the PAP's crucial role in promoting African unity. “I am excited to take on this role because I have a passion for African unity. Being here is going to be kind of a driving force,” she said.

‘’South Africans being part of the PAP is a great deal in terms of bringing unity among South Africans.“ In an interview with SABC News, Zuma-Sambudla underscored the significance of collaboration among politicians from various parties within the PAP to advance Africa's collective goals. “The Pan-African Parliament is very important. When we talk about African unity, it starts with organisations like this,” Zuma-Sambudla said.

‘’What makes me happy is that as much as we come here as different parties in this building, we are so united.“ The MKP also took to social media to extend their congratulations. On X (formerly Twitter), they posted, “uMkhonto weSizwe Party congratulates our Member of Parliament Hon. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on being sworn in as a member of the PAP.” uMkhonto weSizwe Party congratulates our Member of Parliament Hon. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on being sworn in as a Member of the Pan African Parliament. pic.twitter.com/frnXSeJnPH

— uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) September 16, 2024 According to the PAP, as outlined by the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community (Abuja Treaty), the Pan-African Parliament is an integral legislative organ of the African Union (AU). It serves as a forum for citizens from across Africa to engage in discussions and decision-making on pressing continental issues, including human rights, democratic governance, and the rule of law. In addition , PAP also promotes, among other things, the coordination and harmonisation of policies, measures, programmes, and activities of the Regional Economic Communities and the parliamentary fora on the continent.