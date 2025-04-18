MK Party's Floyd Shivambu slams DA's tactics in eThekwini by-election

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of engaging in “negative campaigning” during the recent Ward 110 by-election in eThekwini. Shivambu credited the MK Party’s success to strong grassroots mobilisation, despite what he described as a coordinated campaign by the DA and its allies in the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) and Government of National Unity (GNU), including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“The negative campaigning of the DA and their so-called GNU partners failed dismally,” Shivambu posted on X. “The IFP didn’t field a candidate in Ward 110 to make way for the DA, and the mighty MK still defeated them. Voters of the progressive forces were united under the MK.” Shivambu said the IFP had refrained from fielding a candidate in Ward 110 to bolster the DA’s chances, an effort that ultimately failed.

The Jacob Zuma-led MK Party pulled off a surprise victory, seizing the ward from the DA, which had previously considered it a stronghold. The MK Party secured 2,435 votes, narrowly defeating the DA’s 2,413. The African National Congress (ANC) trailed in third place with 966 votes.

Shivambu was particularly critical of several DA campaign posters displayed in the ward during the election period. Some posters read: "Stop MK", while others stated: "The DA is the only big enough party to stop MK." Political analysts have suggested that the result indicates a growing momentum for the MK Party in the province, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) called for an investigation into alleged irregularities during the by-election. “What we are raising is based on the evidence that we have — people registered at least 135 individuals at what is supposedly a single household,” ANC Task Team Co-ordinator in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu said, according to the SABC. “It’s a glaring issue, supposedly another group of people registered at a flat. All we’re asking is that the IEC investigate this matter because we want to continue trusting the IEC and we do trust the IEC. The issue is just this: Were there people who fraudulently registered themselves at non-existent addresses, or used the same address fraudulently?”