MK vets secure Jacob Zuma’s home ahead of ConCourt judgment

Nkandla - There was little movement outside former president Jacob Zuma’s home at Nkandla on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the Constitutional Court ruling on his contempt of court. About seven uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) fighters secured the home. Zuma was reportedly in Johannesburg on Monday.

Usually the MK soldiers allow the media to get closer to the gates but this time around, they chased the media away, telling them to camp across the road near Zuma’s Nkandla home. An unidentified MK vet said they have nothing to say. While some were on guard others were seen preparing food in the tent outside the home.