MK vets secure Jacob Zuma’s home ahead of ConCourt judgment
Share this article:
Nkandla - There was little movement outside former president Jacob Zuma’s home at Nkandla on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the Constitutional Court ruling on his contempt of court.
About seven uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) fighters secured the home. Zuma was reportedly in Johannesburg on Monday.
Usually the MK soldiers allow the media to get closer to the gates but this time around, they chased the media away, telling them to camp across the road near Zuma’s Nkandla home.
An unidentified MK vet said they have nothing to say. While some were on guard others were seen preparing food in the tent outside the home.
The home of former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla seen from a distance right now. Outside it the MK battalion stationed outside it is heard singing struggle songs and parading as if they are getting ready for a war. This is ahead of the sentencing of Zuma by the Concourt. @IOL pic.twitter.com/MSVdJ1xNm8— Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) June 28, 2021
After being mum for the entire day on Monday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday took to Twitter to question the pending sentencing. The foundation said Zuma would have no room to appeal the sentencing if he found it unfair.
"Are we all equal before the law? * How come President Zuma by default is denied the right to appeal? * Why did the Constitutional Court agree to be a Court of 1st instance in a case involving a prayer to incarcerate? Why? #WenzenuZuma," the foundation said.
Political Bureau