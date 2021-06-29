NewsPolitics
Former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. File picture: Giordano Stolley/SAPA/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
MK vets secure Jacob Zuma’s home ahead of ConCourt judgment

By Sihle Mavuso Time of article published 30m ago

Nkandla - There was little movement outside former president Jacob Zuma’s home at Nkandla on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the Constitutional Court ruling on his contempt of court.

About seven uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) fighters secured the home. Zuma was reportedly in Johannesburg on Monday.

Usually the MK soldiers allow the media to get closer to the gates but this time around, they chased the media away, telling them to camp across the road near Zuma’s Nkandla home.

An unidentified MK vet said they have nothing to say. While some were on guard others were seen preparing food in the tent outside the home.

After being mum for the entire day on Monday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday took to Twitter to question the pending sentencing. The foundation said Zuma would have no room to appeal the sentencing if he found it unfair.

"Are we all equal before the law? * How come President Zuma by default is denied the right to appeal? * Why did the Constitutional Court agree to be a Court of 1st instance in a case involving a prayer to incarcerate? Why? #WenzenuZuma," the foundation said.

Political Bureau

