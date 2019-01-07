File picture: Dumisani Dube

Durban – A group of Umkhonto weSizwe military veterans association (MKMVA) members on Monday stormed the offices of the provincial African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The incident comes as the ANC and State president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is in the province prior to the governing party’s January 8 birthday celebrations. Ramaphosa was on the south coast of the province when the incident took place.

ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, was in the eThekwini region on Monday but was in the Chatsworth area.

Other members of the National Executive Committee are also traversing the province, mobilising support for the weeklong birthday celebrations of the party, which will culminate in the ANC’s manifesto launch in Durban on 12 January.

Commenting on the incident, MKMVA provincial head in KZN, Themba Mavundla, said he had been made aware of the storming of the provincial ANC offices. He said it appeared that the members involved were from the eThekwini MKMVA branch.

“I am waiting to get more information. The branches are allowed to do their own thing, they don’t have to alert the provincial structures. I don’t yet know what their grievances are,” he told ANA.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu could not be reached for comment at the time of publication, nor could the South African Police Services.

* This is a developing story ...

African News Agency/ANA