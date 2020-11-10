Mkhize accuses Montana of mudslinging, says he is ready for Zondo commission

Durban - Former ANC treasurer-general (TG) and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has spoken out and accused former Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) chief executive, Lucky Montana, of lying over a donation Mkhize allegedly solicited on behalf of the ruling party in 2016. Mkhize’s rebuttal comes as Montana on Monday made fresh allegations that Mkhize, while he was in charge of fundraising for the ruling party, personally supplied banking details to Maria Gomes, the Angolan businesswoman who owned Swifambo rail, to deposit money. The money was allegedly sourced from a R2.6 billion tender to supply Prasa with locomotives and Swifambo got a slice of it. Montana alleges that through Mkhize’s efforts, about R80 million was paid to the ruling party. Montana told Independent Media on Monday he is sure of his claims and has included these allegations in an affidavit has sent to the Zondo commission probing allegations of state capture. He added he was itching to be called by the commission so he could spill the beans on the allegedly corrupt dealing.

“I spoke to Dr Mkhize in June/July 2016 who confirmed receiving some of the money and then confirmed this with Ms Gomes in London in September 2016. They both confirmed that monies were paid between them.

“I was present when Dr Mkhize, on more than one occasion, requested money from Ms Gomes who agreed to make these payments. These discussions took place at the home of Ms Gomes in Athol, Johannesburg,” Montana said on Monday.

Responding to Montana’s allegations on Tuesday, Mkhize, through his spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, dismissed the allegations as “mudslinging”.

“Dr Mkhize and the ANC have previously issued statements on this matter refuting the allegations that it had appointed individuals to receive and channel monies on behalf of the ANC, flowing from the Prasa Swifambo tender. In fact, in February 2018, Dr Mkhize also provided a statement to the Public Enterprise Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chaired by Ms Zukiswa Rantho at the time, with a statement giving a detailed account and response to these unfounded and false allegations by Mr Montana.

“Dr Mkhize still stands by those previous statements and it therefore serves no further purpose in our view for him to be mudslinging with Mr Montana in the media instead of subjecting these allegations to a formal and independent process,” Manzi said on behalf of Mkhize.

Manzi added Mkhize was ready to subject himself to the Zondo commission to provide clarity on the matter.

“Dr Mkhize thus acknowledges that the Commission into State Capture has the powers to fully investigate these matters. He remains fully committed and in support of the work of the commission.

“He will provide whatever information and or clarity that may be required from him as the former ANC TG by the commission. This is borne from his belief that all citizens including senior leaders of the society have the obligation to account and answer to any allegations levelled against them when called upon to do so.”

Political Bureau