Mkhize: Health Council to meet to scale up vaccination numbers

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the Health Council will meet soon to discuss increasing the number of people who are being vaccinated.

This follows complaints from political parties that the process of vaccination was too slow.

Mkhize told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday they were also keeping an eye on the rising number of infections.

This comes after some of the provinces including Gauteng and the Free State said a few weeks ago they were already in the third wave.

Mkhize said people must continue to stick to non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, there was a need to increase the number who are getting vaccinated.

He said to date more than 700 000 people have been vaccinated with both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Mkhize said they need to ramp up the vaccination programme.

“We will be calling up the meeting of the Health Council to set up targets so that the number of vaccinated individuals must be increased,” said Mkhize.

He said this was one way of ensuring they reach herd immunity.

Political Bureau