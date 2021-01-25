Mkhize reveals what most of SA’s Covid-19 vaccine budget will be spent on

Cape Town – A huge chunk of South Africa’s budget for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme will be spent on needles, syringes and paying staff.

This was said by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during an interview on SABC’s Morning Live on Monday morning.

“The bigger cost in this programme isn't going to come from the cost of transportation, it's going to come from the cost of administration.The use of swabs, the needles, the syringe, the persons who will be doing the administering, that's going to be an additional price that we going to have to bring in.

“At the moment we estimated that just the cost of syringes, swabs, and administering could come close to R60. So that figure depends on whether you get a private administrator or you would want it to be administered by the government department,” he said.

Mkhize said government was currently finalising the cost of transport and logistics.