Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says they will set up an anti-corruption team that will include civil society and investigating agencies to fight corruption in the National Health Insurance. This comes after opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday warned against corruption in the NHI once it is implemented.

The DA and EFF members said they worried that politicians will line up their pockets in the NHI Fund.

Mkhize and MPs were meeting with the Group of Elders in the national legislature to discuss NHI.

Former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland and former President of Chile Ricardo Lagos made presentations to MPs on universal health coverage.

Both Norway and Chile are some of the countries that have over the last decades implemented universal health coverage.

But opposition parties said while NHI was needed in the country, they were worried it would be mired in corruption with politicians and public servants milking it.

They said there was no consequence management for corruption in the country.

But Mkhize gave assurance that they will set up an anti-corruption forum with various sectors of society.

The Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit, the National Prosecuting Unit and the Financial Intelligence Centre will be able to monitor corruption.

Mkhize also said he will continue with discussions with the select committee on social services and health in the National Council of Provinces and the portfolio committee on health in the National Assembly.

“I have to account to the two committees. We will be continuously engaging the committees on the issues of the shortage of staff and infrastructure in hospitals,” said Mkhize.

He said MPs have a right to raise issues of corruption.

Political Bureau