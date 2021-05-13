Mkhize updates Parliament on NHI, says its ready for implementation

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told Parliament the department is ready to implement the National Health Insurance after all processes have been concluded in the national legislature.

Parliament was working on the NHI Bill after the process was disrupted by Covid-19 last year.

Mkhize told MPs on Thursday that NHI was key in dealing with some of the health challenges in the country.

He said those who back universal health coverage will not be disappointed as government will implement it.

“In the Medium Term Expenditure Framework period R7.5 billion has been allocated to the NHI unit, to strengthen the system and contract service providers. Dr Nicholas Crisp has been appointed as the deputy -grector General of NHI, bringing a wealth of experience and passion into the portfolio,” said Mkhize.

“Tremendous progress has been made in Health Patient Registration System (HPRS) with 57 million individuals registered in 3111 public health facilities. The NHI fund will be set up as soon as the NHI Bill is passed.”

He said since the NHI Bill was introduced in Parliament two years ago, public hearings have been conducted.

This was a necessary process as NHI was about social justice, said Mkhize.

He added that NHI was an investment for the future.

POLITICAL BUREAU