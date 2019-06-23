The IFP says the ANC offered it the chairperson position of the Scopa because of its known strong stance against corruption. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the ruling African National Congress offered it the chairperson position of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) because of its known strong stance against corruption. As a result, the party says it will not disappoint on that and its MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who has been assigned to take over the role, will be tough on corruption, wasteful expenditure and won’t be complacent and sweetheart to the ruling party that offered them the role.

Scopa acts as parliament’s watchdog over the way taxpayers’ money is spent by the executive. Every year, the Auditor-General tables reports on the accounts and financial management of the various government departments and state institutions.

Heads of government departments and institutions are regularly called by this committee to report and account for expenditure. The committee can recommend that the National Assembly takes corrective actions if necessary.

Speaking to Independent Media on Saturday about the appointment of Hlengwa and their expectations of him as the chairperson of the committee, IFP’s secretary general and incoming President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said the most pressing matters affecting the country would be dealt with by Hlengwa.

“The IFP through the chairperson of the Scopa will be making all departments to ensure that we do not fall to the (sic) same trap where our leaders got involved in activities which we are not proud of. The state sectors, as we know that the SoEs, through the Zondo Commission, we hear a lot of things which were happening which eventually affected us through the economy of our country going the wrong direction,” Hlabisa said.

Hlabisa added that they hope that the ascension of Hlengwa to chair the important committee will mark the beginning of an era of accountability.

“The issue of clean governance will be a prime issue that must be promoted by all sectors in the government of our country.”

