Mkhwebane denies Cele's claims that she made attempts to take 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator’s’ docket from investigators

Durban – The Office of the Public Protector has denied claims by Police Minister Bheki Cele that Busisiwe Mkhwebane had made attempts to take the docket of one of the people arrested for the July unrest from the investigators. This was the docket of Zamazwazi Majozi who is known as Sphithiphithi Evaluator on social media.

Majozi was arrested as one of the alleged instigators of the July unrest and is currently suing the police minister for loss of income following her arrest due to allegations of instigating the unrest. She has also brought the matter up with Mkhwebane's office. Cele told the South African Human Rights Commission during its hearings in Durban On Friday about the attempt by Mkhwebane. The minister told SAHRC commissioners Andre Gaum, Chris Nissen and Philile Ntuli that Mkhwebane had made an unsuccessful attempt to get police to give her Majozi's docket.

He added that Mkhwebane and Majozi had engaged on political matters and that the police felt that Mkhwebane had no business interfering with a docket still before the courts. The Public Protector's Office on Saturday denied the claims made by Cele. "It's untrue that we requested the docket. We're investigating whether the Hawks followed due process and complied with applicable regulatory framework, including court orders when effecting search, seizure, arrest and detention. It's alleged in a complaint that they abused their power.