Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied having malicious intent with regards to WhatsApp messages which have been included in former COO Basani Baloyi’s court application. Baloyi, who served as COO in the Public Protector’s office, and was dismissed earlier this month along with other employees. She approached the High Court to challenge her dismissal.



In the court papers, Baloyi includes a WhatsApp message that Mkhwebane had sent to her regarding the rouge unit investigation.



The message reads; "COO. I worked with few people to deal with the sabotage of the camp. The notice is almost ready for rogue, will issue this week and report will also be an issue in the manner I will determine. The notice for the president is also ready, will call him this week to discuss the notice. It is not about you but one has to play the chess.”

Mkhwebane said the message meant to convey her strategy to defend the counter-narrative that was being created around her approach to the rogue unit report.

"All of this is, of course, a speculative imaginary and unfounded conspiracy theory against which my office had to be naturally alert, and devise communication strategies to resist and refute," she said.

"If there was any alleged 'game', it was initiated by our assailants and we were entitled to defend the integrity of the office. We shall always continue to do so, as we are duty-bound by the Constitution."