Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

While she is expected to panic after having some of her reports set aside by courts and is facing claims that she is targeting Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says she is not losing sleep. Fresh from subpoenaing Gordhan last week, on Wednesday, Mkhwebane subpoenaed Ramaphosa over the controversially R500 000 donation by Bosasa to his campaign funds ahead of the 2017 Nasrec ANC conference.

Speaking through her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, on Thursday, Mkhwebane said the investigation against the President stems from a complaint by Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance, not a “faction” of the governing party which is purportedly beholden to.

“The Public Protector does not lose sleep over the unsubstantiated claims that she is targeting President Ramaphosa and Minister Gordhan. First, she does not go around fishing for complaints against the two. People lodge complaints and she entertains such complaints in line with the constitutional provision that this office must be accessible to all persons and communities,” Segalwe said on behalf of Mkhwebane.

Segalwe added that since taking office, Adv. Mkhwebane has dealt with just under 50 000 investigations and only two implicated Gordhan and one concerned the President.

“It is difficult to fathom how this amounts to them being targeted. Similarly, in the 20 months she has been in office, Adv. Mkhwebane has issued 100 formal investigation reports. Only one was against Minister Gordhan and there is no report yet against the President. Again we ask, how exactly is she targeting them?”

The Presidency had not responded to questions sent for responses. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was reported to be locked in day long meetings.

Political Bureau