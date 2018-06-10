Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the Deputy Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature Lehlogonolo Masoga should pay back a phone bill of R125,000. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela/ANA

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that the Deputy Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature Lehlogonolo Masoga should pay back a phone bill of R125,000 whilst on an official trip in the USA in August 2014.

It is believed that Masoga racked up the bill in one month, a huge chunk of which was allegedly the cost of watching porn.

The legislature settled the huge bill.

"The amount spent by the deputy speaker was unreasonably high as compared to other members of the legislature who travelled with him during the same trip to the USA," Mkhwebane said in her report which she detailed at a press conference in Pretoria on Monday.

Mkhwebane said Masoga had failed to exercise a high standard of professional ethics and to ensure that state resources were used efficiently.

She gave Masoga 60 working days to pay back the money.

Mkhwebane on Monday released a report on several investigations she has conducted.

She clarified that in her 20 months in office, she had received over 25,000 complaints. More than 21,000 of these complaints had been finalised she said.

African News Agency/ANA