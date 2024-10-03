‘Mkhwebane's race-baiting is a desperate attempt to deflect accountability’ - DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘provocative and racially-tinged’ comments in her recent response to the Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment. Mkhwebane lashed out on Wednesday, claiming that her continuous battles with the courts have consistently implicated prominent persons predominantly of Indian ethnicity who have, she said, positioned themselves as her ‘persecutors’.

DA spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach said it is disgusting for Mkhwebane to use race-baiting to deflect attention away from her mistakes and the overwhelming evidence that led to her dismissal from office. “The judgment was clear and unequivocal: Mkhwebane’s appeal was found to be frivolous and without merit. “Instead of accepting accountability, she chooses to make baseless accusations against individuals of Indian descent, attempting to cast herself as a victim rather than acknowledging the consequences of her actions,” said Breytenbach.

She added that this action not only offends, but also demonstrates a severe lack of understanding of the ideals of fairness and accountability that should guide the country’s democratic institutions. “The DA stands firmly for the rule of law and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine it through such disgraceful tactics. The position of Public Protector requires an individual of high moral integrity and character - qualities that Mkhwebane has repeatedly demonstrated she does not possess.” She went on to say that impeached Mkhwebane’s frantic attempts to invoke race will fail, as did her term in office, and South Africa deserves better leadership.