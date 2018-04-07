Police barricaded the street entrance to the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Orlando, Soweto following shots being fired in the air by ex MK combatants on Friday night. Picture: ANA/Getrude Makhafola

Johannesburg - The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has condemned the alleged shootings that is believed to have taken place outside Winnie Madikezela Mandela's home.

According to reports, ex-uMkhonto We Sizwe combatants fired shots in the air on Friday night.

"Such behaviour is not revolutionary, and MKMVA distances ourselves and all our members from it. We call on all our members to refrain from any such actions, and to report any person whom they are aware of who behave in this ill disciplined manner to the relevant authorities," said MKMVA in a statement.

"A critical part of the training and life of any liberation soldier is discipline and respect for life - especially the lives of our people on whose behalf we joined Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and fought the liberation struggle. That discipline can never condone the reckless shooting of arms into the air - especially not in civilian and populated areas where lives can be endangered and injuries can be sustained."

Read more: No one was shot dead near Winnie's home, says Bheki Cele

There were also reports that a body was discovered near Madikezela Mandela's house but this was denied by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele said cartridges were discovered but there was no evidence of someone having died as a result of the shootings.

Following the shooting, the street entrance to Madikizela Mandela's house was barricaded by police early Saturday, limiting access to the gate.

The MKMVA leadership in Johannesburg had on Tuesday instructed members to refrain from any shootings in the air, and

to mourn the death Madikezela Mandela "with disciplined dignity and respect."

IOL