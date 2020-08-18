MKMVA decries ANC factionalism, calls for Covid-19 inter-ministerial committee to be disbanded

Johannesburg – The ANC's MKMVA has criticised the party for what it calls factional battles which have hampered its ability to deal with corruption. MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe addressed a briefing on Tuesday following the organisation's national executive committee meeting. Maphatsoe's statement did not hold back in describing the MKMVA's unhappiness, on several issues, with the ANC. The MKMVA first lambasted the ANC for divisions and factionalism which have paralysed the organisation's ability to deal with corruption. Maphatsoe said the corruption which had been revealed over the past few months dealing specifically with Covid-19 related funds were a matter of grave concern and required the ANC to take steps and investigate these matters.

It was reported earlier this month by News24 that an ANC NEC meeting discussing corruption and other matters had turned into a figure pointing exercise. An ANC NEC statement issued following the meeting stated the party was ashamed and disturbed by allegations of corruption linked to the looting of Covid-19 funds.

"Hardly any decisions are taken because factions fight each other to a standstill, and more often than not the ANC – that should be the leader of society – finds itself in a stalemate situation. This is reflected in the communique/media statements that are issued after," Maphatsoe said.

"We have hoped for the ANC NEC to act decisively with regards to corruption, but instead they continue to fail to take decisive action. Sadly factionalism makes the NEC not to pursue theft and corruption everywhere, and in all its manifestations. In this regard civil society and religious institutions are complicit," he said.

Maphatsoe also accused civil society organisations, including the Save South Africa movement and ANC veterans, that were formed during former president Jacob Zuma's presidency, for being hypocritical and not speaking up now about allegations of corruption.

"When it suited organisations such as the Save South Africa campaign, the so-called ‘101 Veterans’ (who acted outside any ANC organisational mandate), and sadly even the South African Council of Churches (SACC), to target president Zuma with allegations of corruption they were daily extolling themselves as paragons of morality, and fighters of corruption par excellence. Now their silence and inaction about the massive Covid-19 looting speak volumes about selective morality and sheer hypocrisy," he said.

The MKMVA also called for the inter-ministerial committee that was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month to be disbanded. Maphatsoe said the committee served no purpose but would be a parallel structure doing work that should be performed by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

"MKMVA is perplexed about the role that the announced inter-ministerial committee will play, except to get involved in parallel work and thus muddy the waters. MKMVA, therefore, calls for the Inter-Ministerial Committee to be dissolved, and for the security agencies to be allowed the freedom to do their work without any interference or hindrance," he said.

